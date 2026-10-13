Ray Romano and Rory Rosegarten to be Inducted into LIMEHOF on November 5th

Actor and Comedian Ray Romano (star of Everybody Loves Raymond) and his long-time manager and show Executive Producer Rory Rosegarten will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Thursday, November 5th at 8:30pm. The event will also include LIVE music by local musicians.

The two have the distinct honor of being the first non-music inductees in the organization’s 22-year history. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available on LIMEHOF's website https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

Since 2006, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Islanders from the music industry. The two will become the first entertainment inductees joining an impressive line-up of talent including Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Gibson, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, George Gershwin, Harry Chapin, Neil Sedaka, Lou Reed, Barbara Strisand, and Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss of KISS, and many others.

For updates on this event and more information, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/