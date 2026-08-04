Ray Lambiase and the Tin Kickers to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Aug 9th

Ray Lambiase and the Tin Kickers will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on Aug. 9th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Ray Lambiase and the Tin Kickers

Ray Lambiase is a veteran New York singer-songwriter, who has performed in concert with Marshall Crenshaw, Steve Forbert, James Maddock, Suzanne Vega, Eric Anderson and Graham Parker and many more.

His sixth full length CD, Perfume Like a Full Moon was released on all digital platforms June 15, 2025, charting at #9 on the Folk DJ radio chart that first month. Featuring ten new original songs, the album is his most personal and reflective collection to date.

His previous release, The Road Ahead, celebrated a range of Americana musical genres, and stories that introduced listeners to a number of many memorable characters.

Ray began writing and performing his own songs as a teenager on Long Island. After traveling the college coffeehouse circuit in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, he formed his first band and released his first recording. That early vinyl single, Slow Dance Romeo received significant local radio airplay and led to publishing contracts with Nashville's Combine Music and Bob Dylan's Special Rider Music publishing arm in New York City.

Ray’s band, The Tin Kickers, have been performing together for 13 years. The band includes Lanny Sichel on lead guitar, Kate Corrigan on vocals, Mark Mancini on keyboards, Don Gabis on bass and Bill Intemann on drums.