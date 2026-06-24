© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

Directed by: Brad Bird & Jan Pinkava
Written by: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava & Jim Capobianco
Starring: Brad Garrett, Lou Romano & Patton Oswalt

Discover the heartwarming magic of Ratatouille, a delightful family film that celebrates creativity, courage, and following your dreams. Set in the charming city of Paris, the story follows Remy, an unlikely hero with a passion for cooking, who proves that talent can come from the most unexpected places.

With colorful animation, lovable characters, and a positive message about believing in yourself, Ratatouille serves up laughter, inspiration, and plenty of feel-good moments for viewers of all ages.

It’s a perfect movie pick that will leave the whole family smiling—and maybe even inspired to try something new.

Garde Arts Center
$10 / 17 & under are free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garde Arts Center
(860) 444-7373 Extension 1
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/
Garde Arts Center
325 State Street
New London, Connecticut 06320
(860) 444-7373
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/events/