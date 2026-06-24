Directed by: Brad Bird & Jan Pinkava

Written by: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava & Jim Capobianco

Starring: Brad Garrett, Lou Romano & Patton Oswalt

Discover the heartwarming magic of Ratatouille, a delightful family film that celebrates creativity, courage, and following your dreams. Set in the charming city of Paris, the story follows Remy, an unlikely hero with a passion for cooking, who proves that talent can come from the most unexpected places.

With colorful animation, lovable characters, and a positive message about believing in yourself, Ratatouille serves up laughter, inspiration, and plenty of feel-good moments for viewers of all ages.

It’s a perfect movie pick that will leave the whole family smiling—and maybe even inspired to try something new.