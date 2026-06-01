The Randy Travis: The More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis will rejoin “Hoss,” as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013. The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Randy Travis will make a special appearance, engaging with the audience and taking part in the show. Please note: While he will not be singing, his presence will make for an unforgettable experience. VIP passes will be available at the show to include a meet and greet with the country icon, himself.

“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?” said Mary and Randy Travis.

Always wanting to please his fans, and not willing to give up creating despite the after-effects of the stroke, the long-time Grand Ole Opry star stunned the world by releasing two songs newly created with the use of advanced technology over the past two years, “Where That Came From” and “Horses in Heaven.”