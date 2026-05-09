Quarter Auction to Benefit Halfway Home Rescue Inc.

We are so excited to be hosting our very first Quarter Auction to fundraise for our animals! What’s a quarter auction? Your ticket includes an auction paddle and numbered ball, and the chance to win prizes for just a twenty five cent bid! See a prize you want….put your quarter in the jar, raise your paddle, and if your number is randomly selected, you win!! We’ll have dozens of prizes….gift baskets, gift cards, gift bundles and more, all for a starting bid of just one quarter!

Join us!

To RSVP, contact us at:

203-985-8338

halfwayhomeonline@yahoo.com

To Purchase Tickets

▪️ Venmo: @halfwayhomerescueinc (last four digits: 8338)

▪️ PayPal: halfwayhomeonline@yahoo.com

▪️ Zelle: (203) 985-8338

▪️ Apple Pay / Google Pay / Cash App Pay via Square:https://checkout.square.site/merchant/5SXH3H1QKSF45/checkout/GNBN2LUJ7SPJRFZMLS64MKXP?src=sheet