Programs at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
Programs at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
Keeping sharp and staying active is vital for older adults.
The AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Center offers free, dementia-friendly activities for Long Island seniors every weekday in Amityville.
The Center’s free programs help seniors strengthen their brains, be creative, and socialize.
Programs include arts & crafts, music, games, chair yoga, dance, and movement.
Visit afalongisland.org or call 631-223-4000 to learn more.
Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Alzheimer's Foundation of America
8662328484
info@alzfdn.org
Artist Group Info
ssilverstein@alzfdn.org
Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
149 Schleigel BoulevardAmityville, New York 11701