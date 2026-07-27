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Programs at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center

Programs at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center

Keeping sharp and staying active is vital for older adults.

The AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Center offers free, dementia-friendly activities for Long Island seniors every weekday in Amityville.

The Center’s free programs help seniors strengthen their brains, be creative, and socialize.

Programs include arts & crafts, music, games, chair yoga, dance, and movement.

Visit afalongisland.org or call 631-223-4000 to learn more.

Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Foundation of America
8662328484
info@alzfdn.org
www.alzfdn.org

Artist Group Info

ssilverstein@alzfdn.org
Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center
149 Schleigel Boulevard
Amityville, New York 11701
www.afalongisland.org