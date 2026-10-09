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Prize-Winning Pianist Anthony Ratinov at Weston Library Nov. 8

Prize-Winning Pianist Anthony Ratinov at Weston Library Nov. 8

Prize winning pianist at Weston Library November 8
The Friends of the Weston Library are honored to welcome prize-winning pianist Anthony Ratinov in the first concert of our 2026-27 Sunday Soundcapes concert series. On November 8 at 4 pm Mr. Ratinov will introduce our new Estonia grand piano to the public, with a preview of his upcoming Carnegie Hall recital. Anthony holds two degrees from Yale University and and an Artist Diploma from The Julliard School of Music. Since graduating, he has won success in a number of competitions, including the Busoni International Piano Competition, the Richard Vines International Piano Competition, the Valencia Iturbi International Piano Competition and the Olga Kern International Piano Competition. He was awarded 2nd Prize at the National U.S. Chopin Competition and went on to earn critical acclaim at the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw. Anthony was last heard on Sunday Soundscapes in November 2024 with a program of Beethoven and Haydn trios.
Reservations are available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-winning-pianist-anthony-ratinov-at-weston-library-nov-8-tickets-2003089728299?aff=oddtdtcreator
and are strongly recommended, as seating is limited. Admission is free; donations of $20 (adult) or $10 (student) are suggested, but not required.

Weston Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Weston Library
646 591-9721

Artist Group Info

Anthony Ratinov
www.anthonyratinov.com
Weston Public Library
56 Norfield Rd
Weston, Connecticut 06883