Pinchas Zukerman, violin and Shai Wosner, piano perform at The Hotchkiss School
Pinchas Zukerman, violin and Shai Wosner, piano perform at The Hotchkiss School
Experience an afternoon of Beethoven with acclaimed violinist Pinchas Zukerman and pianist Shai Wosner, performing three of Beethoven’s celebrated violin sonatas on Sunday, October 4, at 4:30 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall. Free and open to the public.
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
Free & Open to the Public
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hotchkiss School
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken RoadLakeville, Connecticut 06039