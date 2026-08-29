Pianist Chengcheng Ma Makes Carnegie Hall Debut with Guest Artists

Forte International Group presents pianist Chengcheng Ma in an evening celebrating cross-cultural dialogue through piano music on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM at his Carnegie Hall debut at Weill Recital Hall. This appearance follows his full-house New York City solo recital debut at Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center, in January 2026. The program features new works and established masterworks for solo piano and two pianos. Ma is joined by distinguished guest pianists Boaz Sharon, Rodney Lister, EunAe Lee, and Yimiao Fang. The program includes two world premieres by Stella Sung and Rodney Lister, the U.S. premiere of Nansong Huang's Reflections on Dunhuang, and works by Chen Yi, Mary Lou Williams, Prokofiev/Pletnev.

“In creating this program, I wanted to bring Chinese, American, and European musical voices into dialogue, allowing each tradition to retain its identity while illuminating the others. These works also reflect my own path - from China to the United States, from classical repertoire to contemporary commissions and jazz - and the artistic relationships that have shaped this concert.” - Chengcheng Ma

Pianist Chengcheng Ma has appeared as a concert pianist, concerto soloist, orchestral pianist, collaborative artist, and interpreter of contemporary music, with performances across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Recent highlights include being actively involved in commissioning and premiering new works, a full-house New York City solo recital debut at Merkin Hall in January 2026, recital and masterclass at the University of Mary, solo recital at First Church Boston, orchestral appearances with the Longwood Symphony Orchestra, and Festival Manager and performer at the Ian Hobson International Piano Festival in Puerto Rico. More at chengchengma.com.

