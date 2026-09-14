© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum: Espresso - Kate Belli, PhD

Evoto

Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum: Espresso - Kate Belli, PhD

Kate Belli, PhD writes thrillers and mysteries. She holds a PhD in art history and is a gallery director and faculty member at a liberal arts college. She lives and works in Central Pennsylvania with her husband and son.

When not writing, Kate satisfies her wanderlust by traveling with her family as often as possible, touring museums, and sampling local food. She is also an avid runner, having completed several marathons, and a yoga teacher.

Dr. Belli’s latest novel is The Gallery Assistant. This twisty and sinister thriller follows a New York art gallery assistant reckoning with her past and now trapped in a web of deceit after an up-and-coming painter is murdered.

Presented with the Fairfield University Art Museum and Art History and Visual Culture Program.

Charles F. Dolan School of Business, Dolan School of Business Event Hall
$5-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/sven-nyholm-the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence#about_stream

Artist Group Info

Kate Belli, PhD
Charles F. Dolan School of Business, Dolan School of Business Event Hall
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/ovfe-kate-belli.html