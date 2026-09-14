Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum: Espresso - Kate Belli, PhD

Kate Belli, PhD writes thrillers and mysteries. She holds a PhD in art history and is a gallery director and faculty member at a liberal arts college. She lives and works in Central Pennsylvania with her husband and son.

When not writing, Kate satisfies her wanderlust by traveling with her family as often as possible, touring museums, and sampling local food. She is also an avid runner, having completed several marathons, and a yoga teacher.

Dr. Belli’s latest novel is The Gallery Assistant. This twisty and sinister thriller follows a New York art gallery assistant reckoning with her past and now trapped in a web of deceit after an up-and-coming painter is murdered.

Presented with the Fairfield University Art Museum and Art History and Visual Culture Program.