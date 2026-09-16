Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum Arthur C. Brooks “Finding Meaning in an Age of Emptiness: An Evening With Arthur C. Brooks”

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If you struggle to discern life’s meaning, you’re not alone. Millions today describe a growing sense of emptiness, a lack of purpose and significance. And there’s a reason: Rapid cultural, economic, and technological changes have rewired our brains, reducing their ability to perceive depth and purpose. In this talk, Arthur Brooks shows you how to push back against these changes and find the meaning you need to live a happy, fulfilling life.

Dr. Brooks is an American author and academic. Brooks was newly appointed as a professor at Vanderbilt University and is a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School. Brooks is the author of thirteen books, including Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier with co-author Oprah Winfrey (2023), From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life (2022), and Love Your Enemies (2019). In addition, his latest book, The Meaning of Your Life is part of Fairfield University’s Class of 2030 Common Read selections.