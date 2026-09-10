Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt "Art, Memory, History: The Holocaust and Its Lessons for Our Moment"

Deborah E. Lipstadt was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, with the rank of ambassador. In that position, from 2022-25, Ambassador Lipstadt led efforts to advance U.S. foreign policy to counter antisemitism throughout the world. She has had a storied career as a historian, academic, and author. Prior to joining the State Department, Lipstadt served as the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University’s Tam Institute for Jewish Studies, which she helped to found. At Emory University, where she has taught for 30 years, she currently holds the position of Distinguished University Professor. Her messages are grounded in fighting hate, ensuring justice, and standing up to those who distort history for ideological purposes. With years of experience as a public speaker, Ambassador Lipstadt's ability to blend scholarship with compelling narratives makes her speeches engaging and impactful.

She was named as one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2023." In April 2024, Ambassador Lipstadt was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the oldest learned societies in the United States. Ambassador Lipstadt inspires deep reflection on the importance of preserving historical truth and fostering a more just and inclusive world. Her message encourages action, making her not only a speaker but a catalyst for meaningful change.

This program is shared as part of the dedication of a new sculpture on Fairfield University’s campus. To learn more about this sculpture please visit the Fairfield University Art Museum.