Performance: Two Guys Walk Into a Theater
Performance: Two Guys Walk Into a Theater
“Mansplaining “at its most entertaining… theater veterans Stephen Collins and Jerry Bisantz take you on a theatrical journey that examines the role of the American Male in scenes and song from the Great American Theater.
Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org