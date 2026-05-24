Perennial Powerhouses

Join plant expert Jim Glover for a deep dive into what makes a perennial a powerhouse performer in the garden. Think purpose, plurality and pollinators! Plants will include native, near-native and non-native perennials.

Follow Jim Glover as he tours Landcraft Garden highlighting the strange and special plants that are specific to Glover Perennials. The Garden at Landcraft is proud to grow an extraordinary number of Jim’s plants for their many outstanding qualities which Jim will explain. Learn which plants will give you multiple seasons of interest, feed pollinators early or late into the season, or have aesthetic forms that will enhance any design. This is a rare opportunity to hear the many merits of relatively unknown plants from a master plantsman.

Glover Perennials is a premier local (Cutchogue) wholesale nursery supplying Northeast and Mid- Atlantic Garden centers and discerning landscape design/build firms with hard-to-find, quality-grown native, near-native and non-native plants. Jim Glover, founder and CEO of Glover Perennials, is an expert in unusual and native plants; he has spent a lifetime collecting local ecotypes on Long Island’s East End and selecting native and non-native plants with exceptional horticultural value. Whether it is an ecotype of a well-known species or a non-invasive off-season bloomer, Glover Perennials prides itself on exceptionally long production cycles to guarantee the most robust plants for the landscape. Jim received a B.S. degree in Community Forestry & Horticulture from the University of Vermont. He later attended the University of Washington Center for Urban Horticulture and received a Master of Forest Resources degree in Urban Horticulture in 1990.

ADIENCE: Adult

WEATHER: Fair weather only. If it rains, workshop will be cancelled with no rain date to follow. To confirm possible cancellation due to weather please call (631) 298-7216.

SPECIAL NOTES: Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellant and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the gardens to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.