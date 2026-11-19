Join seven-time Grammy®-winning saxophonist Paul Winter, the Paul Winter Consort, and vocalist Theresa Thomason for a joyous and profound celebration of the winter solstice.

For four decades, their Winter Solstice Celebration was one of New York City’s most beloved holiday traditions, held in the world’s largest cathedral, Manhattan's Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and broadcast across the country each year on NPR. Now the Consort is bringing this music to acoustic venues across New England.

The winter solstice marks a turning point in the year—in the northern hemisphere, bringing the longest night and the return of the sun. Central to all the traditions of solstice is the renewal of spirit.

The Consort blends jazz, classical, and world music elements, along with voices from the wild. Featuring Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Henrique Eisenmann, piano; Peter Slavov, bass; Bertram Lehmann, percussion; Timothy Brumfield, on Woolsey’s renowned pipe organ; and the beloved voice of Theresa Thomason.

