Paul Cipro to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Nov. 22nd

Paul Cipro﻿ will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on November 22nd from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Paul Cipro

Popular Long Island songwriter and musician Paul Cipro will perform his original songs accompanied by Billy Hall (keyboard/harmonica) and Allie Richardson (backing vocals/guitar). Cipro has recently been featured on UK's Radio Wigwam, WLIW, and other radio programs. His recent release "Magic Way" boasts 27K streams on Spotify with other songs topping 20K. Don't miss this opportunity to see Paul on acoustic and electric guitar along with his musical friends.