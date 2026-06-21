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Parsons Dance

Parsons Dance. Photo: Rachel Neville

Parsons Dance

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally celebrated for its distinctive approach to contemporary American dance. The company’s bold ensemble work, striking musicality, and dynamic physicality have established it as one of the world’s leading dance companies.

Each performance radiates a “dance your heart out” intensity, combining technical precision with an infectious sense of joy. With stunning dancers and effortlessly powerful movement, the company continues to captivate audiences around the globe, delivering an exhilarating program that is both visually dazzling and deeply engaging.

Program to be announced.

Guild Hall
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/