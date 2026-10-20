Mark your calendar and start gathering those papers!

Do you have old documents piling up, outdated electronics collecting dust, or hard drives you’d like to safely dispose of? Our Paper Shredding and Electronics Recycling Fundraiser is the perfect opportunity to securely clear out the clutter while supporting a great cause.

On Saturday, November 7, the United Methodist Church of Monroe will once again host our popular Paper Shredding Fundraiser — and we’re excited to offer Electronics Recycling, too! Thanks to our partnership with Affordable Solutions, LLC, you can take advantage of secure document and data destruction all in one stop.