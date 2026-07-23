Over Your Dead Body w/ Jorma Taccone

Boondocks Film Society and Four Brothers Drive-In welcome The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone to present his latest film project, the acclaimed darkly comic thriller OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving as a dysfunctional couple who head to a secluded lake cabin – each harboring hidden motives. The winner of the Audience Award at South-By-Southwest, Over Your Dead Body is a tense, funny, well-paced action-comedy-thriller that feels like it was custom made to suit the drive-in experience!

A pre-film happy hour features a Q&A, as well as film-inspired food specials, movie-themed cocktails and more! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event, reserve your spot today! Thurs. 8/6, 7-10pm.

