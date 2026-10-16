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Ovation Guitars: the Story of a Connecticut Original

Ovation Guitars: the Story of a Connecticut Original

The Seymour Library welcomes the musician historian Jim Lenn. Mr. Lenn will be at the Library to tell the story of a Connecticut original -- Ovation Guitars.

The Company was founded by Charles Kaman in 1967 in New Hartford, Connecticut and came directly from work being done by the Kaman Company in the late Sixties in the burgeoning aerospace industry. Kaman decided that his company's engineers could apply it's modern technology and materials to his other interest--guitar making.

The engineers through testing and research found that a different shape and using man made materials made a superior sound and tone to the traditional wooden instrument.

Mr. Lenn's talk on Ovation guitars will touch on the history, design and the famous musicians that used the Ovation guitars. He will be ending his talk performing the music from artists such as Glenn Campbell, Cat Stevens, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and more that loved and played on Ovations on his own Ovation.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.

Seymour Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Seymour Public Library
(203) 888-3903
webmaster@seymourpubliclibrary.org
http://www.seymourpubliclibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Jim Lenn
crowell@biblio.org
Seymour Public Library
46 Church St
Seymour , Connecticut 06483
(203) 888-3903
crowell@biblio.org
http://www.seymourpubliclibrary.org