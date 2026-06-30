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"Out There: A National Parks Story" Screening and Q&A with Director Brendan Hall

"Out There: A National Parks Story" Screening and Q&A with Director Brendan Hall

Out There: A National Parks Story follows a young filmmaker and his childhood friend on a 10,000-mile road trip through America's national parks during the centennial of the National Park Service. What begins as a search for awe-inspiring landscapes evolves into a deeper journey that uncovers the human stories embedded in these wild places.

Along the way, they meet rangers, conservationists, and everyday visitors whose lives have been shaped by the parks. Through personal stories of healing, transformation, and connection, a rich tapestry of the national park experience begins to emerge. One that reflects not just the beauty of the land, but the spirit of the people who love and protect it.

Blending stunning cinematography with archival travelogues, posters, and maps, Out There is both a tribute to the enduring legacy of the parks and a call to recognize the human presence that gives them meaning. It invites us to see these places not just as landscapes, but as living stories, reflecting on our own role in their preservation.

North Fork Arts Center
$30.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Fork Arts Center
(631) 477-8600
info@northfork-artscenter.org
https://www.northfork-artscenter.org/
North Fork Arts Center
211 Front Street
Greenport, New York 11944
6314778600
info@northfork-artscenter.org
https://www.northfork-artscenter.org/