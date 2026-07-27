Our House: The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Prepare for an unparalleled musical experience as “OUR HOUSE: The Music of CSNY” assembles to perform the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young repertoire with an extraordinary ensemble of musical friends. What sets this apart is the stellar, historic lineup, featuring…

Steve Postell (guitarist & musical director, David Crosby & The Immediate Family)

Jeff Pevar (lead guitar, David Crosby, Graham Nash, CSN, Phil Lesh)

Kipp Lennon (vocals, David Crosby, Roger Waters, Ambrosia)

Teresa James (vocals & piano, The Rhythm Tramps)

Michael Visceglia (bass, Suzanne Vega)

Clint De Ganon (drums, Stevie Wonder, Art Garfunkel)

And featuring images and words from legendary CSNY photographer Henry Diltz.

Audiences can anticipate an immersive journey through classic hits such as “Déjà vu,” “Wooden Ships,” “Helpless,” and “Carry On,” delivered with the finesse that only OUR HOUSE, The Music of CSNY can provide.