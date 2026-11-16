Organ Concert - Amanda Mole at Stamford's "Fish Church"
Organ Concert - Amanda Mole at Stamford's "Fish Church"
Acclaimed concert organist Amanda Mole comes to First Presbyterian Church for a special performance featuring music by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Vierne on the church's magnificent pipe organ.
First Presbyterian Church
$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church of Stamford
2033249522
info@fishchurch.org
Artist Group Info
Amanda Mole
kb@fishchurch.org
First Presbyterian Church
704 Whitney AvenueNew Haven, Connecticut 06511