Opening Reception: Holiday Expo at Guilford Art Center

Guilford Art Center’s Holiday Expo Brings 175+ Artists and Makers Together for an Indoor Holiday Market

Get a head start on holiday shopping at Guilford Art Center’s annual Holiday Expo, opening November 13, 2026 and running through January 10, 2027. This popular indoor holiday market turns the Art Center’s gallery into a festive shopping destination filled with unique, handmade gifts from more than 175 local and regional artists and makers.

Shoppers are invited to celebrate the opening at a special reception on Friday, November 13, from

5-7 p.m., featuring festive refreshments and holiday cheer. It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore the market, discover new artists and kick off the holiday season.

Visitors will find an inspiring selection of jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, wood, ornaments and artful accents created by local and regional artists and makers. A special showcase by the Lyme Artisans Guild adds to the variety of handmade work available.

GAC members enjoy special shopping discounts throughout Holiday Expo. Members receive 10% off purchases throughout the event and 15% off during the two special shopping weekends, November 13-15 and December 4-6. Not a member yet? You can purchase or renew memberships at www.guilfordartcenter.org, and the shopping discount begins immediately.

Holiday Expo offers a chance to find distinctive gifts while supporting local and regional artists and Guilford Art Center’s nonprofit mission to inspire and promote participation in the visual arts.

Holiday Expo at Guilford Art Center

November 13, 2026 - January 10, 2027

Opening reception: Friday, November 13, 5-7 p.m.

Guilford Art Center, 411 Church Street, Guilford, CT

Open Monday through Saturday, 10am-5pm, Sunday 12-5pm

For more information, visit www.guilfordartcenter.org.

