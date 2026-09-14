Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento
Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento
Join us for the Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento, with Artist James Welling!
Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
Artist Group Info
James Welling
Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203.254.4010