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Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento

Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento

Join us for the Opening Night Lecture: James Welling: Cento, with Artist James Welling!

Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/sven-nyholm-the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence#about_stream

Artist Group Info

James Welling
Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203.254.4010