Co-Presented by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) and The National Black Theatre (NBT)

On Our Toes in The Hamptons: Building Our Heaven is an interdisciplinary performance exploring the spiritual and artistic evolution of Black classical music. Blending live music and spoken word, the program centers Black music as a space of resilience, transcendence, and cultural expression.

Co-presented by CAAPA and The National Black Theatre, the performance features pianist and composer Damien Sneed with musicians from The Orchestra for Tomorrow, alongside soprano Angela Renee Simpson, bass Solomon Howard, poet Mahogany L. Browne, and Evidence Dance Company.

Together, these artists traverse classical repertoire, African American sacred traditions, jazz influences, and poetry, creating a rich, immersive experience that honors the legacy and ongoing evolution of Black artistry across generations.