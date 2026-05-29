On Banjo: Alison Brown & Friends

Presented by D’Addario & Guild Hall

Guild Hall and D’Addario welcome Grammy Award-winning banjoist Alison Brown for an evening rooted in American tradition and shaped by global influence. A pioneering artist, Brown expands the banjo’s voice beyond bluegrass, drawing on jazz, folk, Celtic, and international idioms to create music that is both grounded and exploratory.

Central to this performance are Brown’s musical partnerships. Joined by a circle of trusted collaborators, she creates a dynamic, conversational program where original works and reimagined roots material unfold through shared creativity. Each artist brings a distinct perspective, and together they weave a sound that reflects both deep heritage and cross-cultural exchange.

Through these collaborations, Brown reveals the banjo as a global instrument—capable of bridging styles, stories, and traditions.