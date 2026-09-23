Old Time Jam
Old Time Jam
Old Time Jam
Third Wednesday of the Month, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Donations Appreciated
Calling all fiddles, guitars, and banjos for an Old Time Jam at the Granite!
Play along or sit back and listen to Appalachian music with us. Bring any acoustic string instrument and make new friends playing old-timey tunes with other musicians.
Come as you are, give as you can. All are welcome!
The Granite
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org