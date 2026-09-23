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Old Time Jam

Old Time Jam

Old Time Jam
Third Wednesday of the Month, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Donations Appreciated

Calling all fiddles, guitars, and banjos for an Old Time Jam at the Granite!

Play along or sit back and listen to Appalachian music with us. Bring any acoustic string instrument and make new friends playing old-timey tunes with other musicians.

Come as you are, give as you can. All are welcome!

The Granite
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/