Old Time Jam

Third Wednesday of the Month, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Donations Appreciated

Calling all fiddles, guitars, and banjos for an Old Time Jam at the Granite!

Play along or sit back and listen to Appalachian music with us. Bring any acoustic string instrument and make new friends playing old-timey tunes with other musicians.

For an excellent representation of the types of music played at these jams, listen to The Old Time 100 album by Tristan Scoggins and George Jackson.

Come as you are, give as you can. All are welcome!