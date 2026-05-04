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NORTH SHORE COMMUNITY BAND SALUTE TO VETERANS CONCERT

NORTH SHORE COMMUNITY BAND SALUTE TO VETERANS CONCERT

Enjoy a star-spangled musical evening saluting our veterans and featuring your favorite patriotic melodies. This is a FREE concert. Come and bring a friend.

St. John the Baptist Church
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

North Shore Community Band of Long Island
6318335991
director@nscbli.org
North Shore Community Band of Long Island

Artist Group Info

North Shore Community Band of Long Island
directornscbli@gmail.com
nscbli.org
St. John the Baptist Church
1488 North Country Road
Wading River, New York 11792
6318335991
43broad@optonline.net