NORTH SHORE COMMUNITY BAND SALUTE TO VETERANS CONCERT
NORTH SHORE COMMUNITY BAND SALUTE TO VETERANS CONCERT
Enjoy a star-spangled musical evening saluting our veterans and featuring your favorite patriotic melodies. This is a FREE concert. Come and bring a friend.
St. John the Baptist Church
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
North Shore Community Band of Long Island
6318335991
director@nscbli.org
Artist Group Info
North Shore Community Band of Long Island
directornscbli@gmail.com
St. John the Baptist Church
1488 North Country RoadWading River, New York 11792
6318335991
43broad@optonline.net