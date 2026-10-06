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Noir-vember Movie Day

Noir-vember Movie Day

Celebrate Noir-vember with a mini movie marathon of classic detective films. No registration required -- drop in, relax and enjoy some complimentary popcorn! We'll be watching "The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939)," "The Maltese Falcon (1941)," and "And Then There Were None (1945)."

This program is part of the Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information.

Ridgefield Library
10:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org