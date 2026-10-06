Noir-vember Movie Day

Celebrate Noir-vember with a mini movie marathon of classic detective films. No registration required -- drop in, relax and enjoy some complimentary popcorn! We'll be watching "The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939)," "The Maltese Falcon (1941)," and "And Then There Were None (1945)."

This program is part of the Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information.