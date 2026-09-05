Nobuntu — Joy, Rhythm, and the Power of Voice

Zimbabwean vocal ensemble Nobuntu opens Season 13 at Concerts by the Pond with an unforgettable evening of a cappella singing, movement, rhythm and percussion.

Founded in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Nobuntu has earned international acclaim for performances celebrating the power and beauty of the female voice. Their music draws from traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro-jazz, gospel and the rich vocal traditions of southern Africa.

Nobuntu has performed on stages around the world, captivating audiences with extraordinary vocal artistry, vibrant movement and an unmistakable spirit of ubuntu — the African philosophy of shared humanity and interconnectedness.

Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor. Free parking and accessible entrances are available.