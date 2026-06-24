Nice Guy ~ A Short Film

Nice Guy is a SAG-AFTRA short film by Shawn B. Fletcher, a native of New London. Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Morehouse College and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Savannah College of Art and Design. The film also stars his twin brother, Shane B. Fletcher, a fellow New London native and alumnus of New London High School/STMHS.

Nice Guy

Director – Aaron J. Nelson

Writers – Shawn B. Fletcher, Tonya Thompson

Nice Guy follows Victor Anderson, a people-pleaser who suffers an emotional breakdown and turns to boxing where, under the mentorship of his coach, he must confront a menacing alter ego to reclaim his voice and become the man he wants to be.

Cast:

Victor Anderson-Shawn B. Fletcher

Rodney Anderson– George Middlebrook

Coach Dan– Devon Lewis

Alter Ego– Shane B. Fletcher

Mia– Caitlyn McLaughlin

Paul– Jaylin Randolph

Too Short– Jose Salazar

Abraham– Dominic Chase