Nice Guy ~ A Short Film
Nice Guy ~ A Short Film
Nice Guy is a SAG-AFTRA short film by Shawn B. Fletcher, a native of New London. Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Morehouse College and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Savannah College of Art and Design. The film also stars his twin brother, Shane B. Fletcher, a fellow New London native and alumnus of New London High School/STMHS.
Nice Guy
Director – Aaron J. Nelson
Writers – Shawn B. Fletcher, Tonya Thompson
Nice Guy follows Victor Anderson, a people-pleaser who suffers an emotional breakdown and turns to boxing where, under the mentorship of his coach, he must confront a menacing alter ego to reclaim his voice and become the man he wants to be.
Cast:
Victor Anderson-Shawn B. Fletcher
Rodney Anderson– George Middlebrook
Coach Dan– Devon Lewis
Alter Ego– Shane B. Fletcher
Mia– Caitlyn McLaughlin
Paul– Jaylin Randolph
Too Short– Jose Salazar
Abraham– Dominic Chase