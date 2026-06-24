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Nice Guy ~ A Short Film

Nice Guy ~ A Short Film

Nice Guy is a SAG-AFTRA short film by Shawn B. Fletcher, a native of New London. Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Morehouse College and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Savannah College of Art and Design. The film also stars his twin brother, Shane B. Fletcher, a fellow New London native and alumnus of New London High School/STMHS.

Nice Guy

Director – Aaron J. Nelson

Writers – Shawn B. Fletcher, Tonya Thompson

Nice Guy follows Victor Anderson, a people-pleaser who suffers an emotional breakdown and turns to boxing where, under the mentorship of his coach, he must confront a menacing alter ego to reclaim his voice and become the man he wants to be.

Cast:
Victor Anderson-Shawn B. Fletcher
Rodney Anderson– George Middlebrook
Coach Dan– Devon Lewis
Alter Ego– Shane B. Fletcher
Mia– Caitlyn McLaughlin
Paul– Jaylin Randolph
Too Short– Jose Salazar
Abraham– Dominic Chase

Garde Arts Center
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garde Arts Center
(860) 444-7373 Extension 1
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/
Garde Arts Center
325 State Street
New London, Connecticut 06320
(860) 444-7373
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/events/