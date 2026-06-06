Next / Now: A Clive Davis Institute Showcase

Next / Now brings a cohort of emerging artists from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music to Guild Hall for an evening of original performance, hosted by JD Samson and Jeff Peretz. The program reflects a new generation working at the intersection of sound, storytelling, and technology.

Spanning genres and approaches—from intimate songwriting to experimental production—the evening highlights work that is both immediate and in development, offering a rare glimpse into process as much as performance.