Newtown Lions Train Show

The Newtown Lions Club is planning our 4th annual Model Train Show Event to benefit Childhood Cancer in Connecticut on Sunday October 25 from 10 AM – 2:00 PM at the Newtown Community Center, 8 Simpson St. in Newtown, Ct on the Fairfield Hills Campus. There will be fun and games for the Kids as well as the great Model Railroad layouts for all to enjoy. All proceeds go to support Childhood Cancer locally. So come to the Train Show and help the Newtown Lions support families battling Childhood Cancer.