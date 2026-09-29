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New York Polyphony: "Sky of My Heart"

New York Polyphony: "Sky of My Heart"

Critically acclaimed for a "rich, natural sound that's larger and more complex than the sum of its parts" (NPR), and as "singers of superb musicianship and vocal allure" (The New Yorker), New York Polyphony is one of the foremost vocal chamber ensembles active today. Their innovative programming spans Gregorian chant to contemporary commissions, and their Westport performance draws on repertoire from their recently released album "Sky of My Heart" with music spanning the 12th to 21st centuries.

Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
$20 - $50
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Music & Arts
203-227-0827
music@chtwestport.org
chtwestport.org/concerts

Artist Group Info

New York Polyphony
https://newyorkpolyphony.com
Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
75 Church Lane
Westport, Connecticut 06880
203-227-0827
music@chtwestport.org
chtwestport.org/concerts