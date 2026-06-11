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New York City Ballet: On & Off Stage

Unity Phelan and Alec Knight in Symphony in C, choreography © The George Balanchine Trust. New York City Ballet, Friday, Saturday, October 8, 2022, 8pm. David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano

New York City Ballet: On & Off Stage

Experience the artistry, athleticism, and behind-the-scenes magic of New York City Ballet in On & Off Stage, an intimate program offering a rare glimpse into the company’s world-class productions.

Hosted by Unity Phelan and Alec Knight, this engaging event features NYCB dancers in performance and conversation, bringing audiences closer to the creative process—from the rehearsal studio to the stage. Enjoy excerpts from the company’s celebrated repertoire, gain insights from the artists, and deepen your understanding of the technique and storytelling that define one of the world’s premier ballet companies.

Program to be announced.

Guild Hall
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/