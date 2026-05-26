New Haven Paint & Clay Club Exhibition at the Guilford Art Center Gallery

Guilford Art Center is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition of the New Haven Paint & Clay Club. The exhibition will run from May 26 - June 20, and promises to captivate art enthusiasts with a diverse range of new artworks. The community is invited to a free opening reception on Sunday, May 31, 1:00-3:00pm.

The New Haven Paint & Clay Club (NHP&CC), with its rich legacy and commitment to fostering artistic excellence, brings together a community of passionate art makers. It showcases the work of its members and regional artists through annual exhibitions and actively supports and promotes the visual arts in the greater New Haven area and beyond. The Club also engages local communities by sharing loaned artworks from its permanent collection, offering merit awards, scholarships, free programs and lectures, and other art-related activities.

“We are honored to welcome the New Haven Paint & Clay Club to Guilford Art Center,” said Maureen Belden, Executive Director of Guilford Art Center. “This exhibition celebrates the power of artistic expression and the vibrant cultural landscape of our community. We invite art enthusiasts of all ages to join us in experiencing the beauty and inspiration of these incredible artworks.”

The art and awards for the Club’s open juried show this year were selected by Nancy Stuart, Ph.D, retired dean of the Hartford Art School and current director of education at Five Points Arts in Torrington. She chose pieces in a wide variety of traditional and contemporary works commonly found in NHP&CC shows and its permanent collection.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to encounter a dynamic array of artworks that offer the artists’ unique perspectives and narratives. From traditional landscapes to abstract compositions, the artworks on display promise to ignite imagination, provoke thought, and evoke emotional resonance.

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 12-4pm. Free and open to all.

For more information, contact Guilford Art Center at info@guilfordartcenter.org or call (203) 453-5947.

