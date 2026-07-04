Neil deGrasse Tyson: Star Talk Live!

The cosmos is calling! Join world-renowned astrophysicist and Guild Hall Academy of the Arts Member, Neil deGrasse Tyson for the return of StarTalk Live! at Guild Hall—an unforgettable evening where science meets comedy, curiosity, and cosmic discovery.

Prepare for an exhilarating, mind-expanding journey as Dr. Tyson, alongside a panel of expert guests and hilarious comedians, explores the mysteries of the universe, the latest scientific breakthroughs, and the biggest questions about our place in the cosmos. With StarTalk’s signature blend of intelligence and humor, this live show promises to be as entertaining as it is enlightening.

Special Guests to be announced.