During World War II, Yaphank was home to Camp Siegfried, run by the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi organization that posed a serious threat to America’s war effort. Through propaganda, prejudice, distrust of government, and conspiracy theories, the Bund worked to build support for fascism in the U.S. and dreamed of creating an American version of the Third Reich. Historian Christopher Verga explores this little-known chapter of Long Island’s wartime history. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.