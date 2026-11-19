Nazis of Long Island: Sedition, Espionage, & The Plot Against America
Nazis of Long Island: Sedition, Espionage, & The Plot Against America
During World War II, Yaphank was home to Camp Siegfried, run by the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi organization that posed a serious threat to America’s war effort. Through propaganda, prejudice, distrust of government, and conspiracy theories, the Bund worked to build support for fascism in the U.S. and dreamed of creating an American version of the Third Reich. Historian Christopher Verga explores this little-known chapter of Long Island’s wartime history. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.
Connetquot Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Connetquot Public Library
631-567-5079
Connetquot Public Library
760 Ocean AveBohemia, New York 11716
631-567-5079