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National Theatre Live — The Misanthrope by Martin Crimp / after Molière / directed by Indhu Rubasingham

National Theatre Live — The Misanthrope by Martin Crimp / after Molière / directed by Indhu Rubasingham

Award-winning Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) plays the title role in this razor-sharp reimagining of Molière’s classic dark comedy.

Telling the truth isn’t always that simple. Alice, a brilliant novelist, despises modern society's carefully constructed lies. But the more she challenges those around her, the fiercer the backlash becomes. Soon, she must confront the price of speaking her truth in a world that would rather silence her.

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham directs Martin Crimp’s (Cyrano de Bergerac) highly anticipated play.

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

National Theatre Live
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/