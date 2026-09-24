National Theatre Live — The Misanthrope by Martin Crimp / after Molière / directed by Indhu Rubasingham
National Theatre Live — The Misanthrope by Martin Crimp / after Molière / directed by Indhu Rubasingham
Award-winning Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) plays the title role in this razor-sharp reimagining of Molière’s classic dark comedy.
Telling the truth isn’t always that simple. Alice, a brilliant novelist, despises modern society's carefully constructed lies. But the more she challenges those around her, the fiercer the backlash becomes. Soon, she must confront the price of speaking her truth in a world that would rather silence her.
Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham directs Martin Crimp’s (Cyrano de Bergerac) highly anticipated play.
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
National Theatre Live
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu