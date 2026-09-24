National Theatre Live — The Misanthrope by Martin Crimp / after Molière / directed by Indhu Rubasingham

Award-winning Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) plays the title role in this razor-sharp reimagining of Molière’s classic dark comedy.

Telling the truth isn’t always that simple. Alice, a brilliant novelist, despises modern society's carefully constructed lies. But the more she challenges those around her, the fiercer the backlash becomes. Soon, she must confront the price of speaking her truth in a world that would rather silence her.

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham directs Martin Crimp’s (Cyrano de Bergerac) highly anticipated play.