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National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World

Éanna Hardwicke (Christy Mahon) and Nicola Coughlan (Pegeen Mike) in The Playboy of the Western World at the National Theatre. (c) Marc Brenner 0003.jpeg

National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World

by John Millington Synge
directed by Caitríona McLaughlin

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery.

Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and begins to win hearts, that is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Caitríona McLaughlin directs this darkly funny tale full to the brim with secrets.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/