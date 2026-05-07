National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World
National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World
by John Millington Synge
directed by Caitríona McLaughlin
Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery.
Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and begins to win hearts, that is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…
Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Caitríona McLaughlin directs this darkly funny tale full to the brim with secrets.
Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org