National Theatre Live Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Christopher Hampton based on the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos directed by Marianne Elliott
National Theatre Live Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Christopher Hampton based on the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos directed by Marianne Elliott
BAFTA Award-winner Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) joins Aidan Turner (Rivals) in a striking new staging of Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of the classic novel, where among the glittering salons of the super-rich, one misstep can mean ruin.
Marquise de Merteuil is a master in the art of survival. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponize desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, their battle threatens to destroy everyone in its path.
Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs this thrilling game of love, lies, and social warfare.
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
NT Live
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu