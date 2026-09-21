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National Theatre Live Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Christopher Hampton based on the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos directed by Marianne Elliott

Les Liaisons Dangereuses_Photo courtesy of the National Theatre.jpeg

National Theatre Live Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Christopher Hampton based on the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos directed by Marianne Elliott

BAFTA Award-winner Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) joins Aidan Turner (Rivals) in a striking new staging of Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of the classic novel, where among the glittering salons of the super-rich, one misstep can mean ruin.

Marquise de Merteuil is a master in the art of survival. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponize desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, their battle threatens to destroy everyone in its path.

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs this thrilling game of love, lies, and social warfare.

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

NT Live
https://www.ntlive.com/plays/the-playboy-of-the-western-world/#synopsis
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/