Grab your cocoa and your coziest sweater—Natalie Douglas is heading back to the O'Neill with a brand-new holiday show! She’s a fourteen-time MAC Award winner and a Broadway World Best Cabaret Best Vocalist honoree, and this show is her love letter to all things winter and wonderful. Expect holiday magic as she mixes Christmas classics with fresh takes on the season and with her beloved music director, Brian Nash on the keys.

