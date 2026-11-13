Natalie Douglas in A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY!
Natalie Douglas in A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY!
Grab your cocoa and your coziest sweater—Natalie Douglas is heading back to the O'Neill with a brand-new holiday show! She’s a fourteen-time MAC Award winner and a Broadway World Best Cabaret Best Vocalist honoree, and this show is her love letter to all things winter and wonderful. Expect holiday magic as she mixes Christmas classics with fresh takes on the season and with her beloved music director, Brian Nash on the keys.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
40-225
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
305 Great Neck RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org