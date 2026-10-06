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Mystery Writers of America Authors Panel

Mystery Writers of America Authors Panel

The Ridgefield Library welcomes notable members of the Mystery Writers of America-New York Chapter, who will discuss their own works and what’s new in this popular genre. Panelists: Liv Constantine; Karen E. Olson; and Tessa Wegert. Moderated by Elise Hart Kipness. Books on the Common will have books for sale and signing.

This program is part of the Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org