My Children! My Africa! By Athol Fugard

November 13, 8 PM (Doors 7:30 PM)

ALL SHOWTIMES: November 12-15 and 19-22, 8 PM and 2 PM Showtimes

Thursday- Saturday (Nov 12-14 and 19-21), 8 PM Show, 7:30 PM Doors

Sunday (Nov 15 & 22), 2 PM Show, 1:30 PM Doors

Tickets:

$45 – General Admission

$25 – Students and Youth (13-17)

FREE – Children under 13 can attend for free with a ticketed adult

Plus, a limited number of “Pay What You Can” tickets are available for each showtime.

Set in apartheid South Africa, the three-character two-act play takes place in a high school during the final years of apartheid. It tells the story of two brilliant students, Isabel, a young upper-class white girl, and Thami, an 18-year-old black boy, and their proud, idealistic teacher, Mr. M. Through impassioned dialogue and dramatic exposition, it explores themes of friendship, prejudice, racial unity and divisiveness, oppression, and violent unrest.

“As the walls between their three worlds begin to crumble, so do their ideas and understandings of themselves, each other, and the realities in which they all believed they lived. Perhaps, if they can find the strength to really listen and hear each other, despite the noise of their respective worlds burning around them, they – we – can find a way to rebuild a better one from the ashes,” says producer/director, Charles Frederick Secrease.