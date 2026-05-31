© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Yulia Ziskel, Patrick Jee, Rebecca Young and New York Philharmonic attend Guild Hall Academy of the Arts at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 14, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Yulia Ziskel;Patrick Jee;Neda Young;New York Philharmonic

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic

Join us for an unforgettable evening of chamber music featuring musicians from the New York Philharmonic. This special chamber music concert offers a rare opportunity to enjoy performances by some of the Philharmonic’s finest players in the comfort and intimacy of Guild Hall’s Hilarie and Mitchell Morgan Theater.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/