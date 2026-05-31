Musicians from the New York Philharmonic
Musicians from the New York Philharmonic
Join us for an unforgettable evening of chamber music featuring musicians from the New York Philharmonic. This special chamber music concert offers a rare opportunity to enjoy performances by some of the Philharmonic’s finest players in the comfort and intimacy of Guild Hall’s Hilarie and Mitchell Morgan Theater.
Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org