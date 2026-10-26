Musician Brady Rymer To Be Inducted Into LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame on Dec. 6th

Three-time Grammy Nominee Singer/Songwriter Brady Rymer will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Sunday, December 6th at 6:00pm. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available on LIMEHOF's website limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/

The induction will be followed by a live music performance by Rymer featuring The Little Band That Could, From Good Homes, and members of the Laurie Berkner Band. Tickets include a reception with food and drinks.

For updates on this event and more information, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

About Brady Rymer

Three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer has been making infectious, high-energy rock ‘n’ roll music for kids and families for 25 years. As one of the top acts in the independent family music scene today, Brady, alongside the stacked Little Band That Could, light up stages across the world with their musicality, catchy song lyrics, and messages of kindness and positivity.

Venturing into family music when he started his own family in 2000, Brady has since released 12 studio albums, three of which are Grammy-nominated in the Best Children’s Music Album category: 2017’s Press Play, 2014’s Just Say Hi!, and 2009’s Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.

A champion of neurodiversity acceptance, Brady regularly performs sensory-friendly shows for audiences with autism and special needs, including songs from his groundbreaking 2011 album Love Me For Who I Am.

When he’s not playing with the Little Band That Could, Brady plays bass guitar with his “grown-up” jam band From Good Homes, and has toured with acts including Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Bob Weir’s Ratdog, and Bob Dylan. He also played bass in The Laurie Berkner Band for over 10 years.

More Career Highlights

·Won many Parents' Choice Gold and NAPPA (National Parenting Publications) Gold Awards.

·In 2013, a special “Let’s Move” edition of his tune “Jump Up” was included on the 2013 album Songs for a Healthier America, a compilation of songs produced by Hip Hop Public Health for First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.

·Brady's original songs and recordings are included in HBO releases A Family Is A Family Is A Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration and Don’t Divorce Me! Kids’ Rules for Parents on Divorce.

·Brady serves on the Education Board of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the region’s musical heritage.