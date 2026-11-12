A Sunday afternoon double bill of Connecticut area songwriters, wrapping up by early evening. Bruce T. Carroll is an Americana songwriter whose album Ruckus and Romance was praised by No depression and featured on WFUV. Frank Critelli is a longtime Northeast folk mainstay who also performs with the New Haven trio The Bargain.

Music at the Ridge is a non-religious community program, open to all: comfy chairs, easy parking, an alternative to big-venue December shows.