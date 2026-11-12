Music at the Ridge presents Bruce T. Carroll with Frank Critelli and The Bargain
Music at the Ridge presents Bruce T. Carroll with Frank Critelli and The Bargain
A Sunday afternoon double bill of Connecticut area songwriters, wrapping up by early evening. Bruce T. Carroll is an Americana songwriter whose album Ruckus and Romance was praised by No depression and featured on WFUV. Frank Critelli is a longtime Northeast folk mainstay who also performs with the New Haven trio The Bargain.
Music at the Ridge is a non-religious community program, open to all: comfy chairs, easy parking, an alternative to big-venue December shows.
Music at the Ridge live acoustic music series
$25 in person $20 livestream
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Music at the Ridge
203-240-7348
J123Sing@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Bruce T. Carroll
bcarro24736@aol.com
Music at the Ridge live acoustic music series
24 Clapboard Ridge RoadDanbury, Connecticut 06811
203-240-7348
J123Sing@aolcom