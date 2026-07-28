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Museum: Cocktails & Classical Violin

Museum: Cocktails & Classical Violin

Unwind at the Museum with Sips & Serenades, a new series pairing live music with handcrafted cocktails on the Bill and Fran Deutsch Family Patio. From 4 to 5pm, enjoy an hour of exceptional music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The inaugural program features a classical violin performance, offering the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon surrounded by art, architecture, and great company.

Bruce Museum
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, Connecticut 06830
(203) 869-0376
info@brucemuseum.org
https://brucemuseum.org